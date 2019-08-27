wrestling / News
Poor Third Hour Leads To WWE Raw Viewership Dropping
– The third hour sunk WWE Raw this week. ShowBuzzDaily reports that Raw averaged 2,527,000 viewers on Monday. This number is slightly down for last week’s averaged of 2,534,000 viewers.
The show averaged a 0.79 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from last week’s 0.81 average. The three hours of Raw finished second, third, and fourth among cable originals. The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards won the night with a 0.91 rating int he 18 to 49 demographic. All three hours of Raw did more overall viewers than the VMAs.
Hourly Breakdown
Hour 1: 2.637 million viewers, 0.85 rating in 18-49 demographic
Hour 2: 2.686 million viewers, 0.83 rating in 18-49 demographic
Hour 3: 2.260 million viewers, 0.71 rating in 18-49 demographic
You can find Larry Csonka’s full review of WWE Raw by clicking here.
