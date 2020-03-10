WWE RAW Viewership Falls to Second Lowest Of The Year

Showbuzz Daily reports that WWE RAW drew 2.163 million viewers last night and a .69 rating in the key 18-49 demo, both down from last week’s 2.257 million viewers and .73 rating. Last night’s RAW was the second lowest in viewership of 2020, above only the January 13th edition of RAW which went head-to-head with the College Football Championship game.

Hour one finished with 2.157 million viewers and a .68 rating, good for #3 on cable for the night. Hour two finished with 2.222 million viewers and a .71 rating, good for #1 on cable for the night, and hour three finished with 2.109 million viewers and a .68 rating, good for #2 for the night. There was a big drop off in the key demo rating after RAW, with Love & Hip-Hop on VH1 doing a .44.

Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News was #1 in total viewership for the night with 3.604 million viewers.