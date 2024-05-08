WWE RAW Viewership and Rating Drop Against NBA and NHL Playoffs

Wrestlenomics reports that this past Monday’s episode of WWE RAW was down in ratings and viewership against the NBA and NHL Playoffs. RAW had 1.619 million viewers, dropping from last week’s 1.683 million.

Meanwhile, the show had an 0.53 rating the key 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.55.

The main competition was the Knicks vs. Pacers playoff game on TNT, which had 4.254 million viewers and an 1.44 rating. Meanwhile, the NHL Playoff game between the Bruins and the Panthers had 1.847 million viewers and an 0.53 rating.