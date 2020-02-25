wrestling / News
WWE RAW Viewership, Rating Drop This Week
Showbuzz Daily reports that WWE RAW drew 2.210 million viewers last night and a .71 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Viewership was down significantly from last week’s 2.437 million viewers. The key demo rating was also down from last week’s .79.
Hour one of the show drew 2.246 million viewers and a .71 key demo rating (good for #2 on cable for the night), hour two drew 2.278 million viewers and a .73 key demo rating (good for #1 on cable for the night), and hour three drew 2.106 million viewers and a .68 key demo rating (good for #3 on cable for the night).
As usual, there was a big drop off in the key demo rating after RAW, with Love & Hip-Hop on VH1 at #4 with a .51 key demo rating.
Hannity on FOX News was #1 in viewership with 3.956 million viewers.
