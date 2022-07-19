WWE RAW Viewership, Rating Increase

WWE RAW drew 1.765 million viewers last night, reports Showbuzz Daily. Viewership this week was up from last week’s 1.735 million viewers. The show ended up #4, #5, and #6 for the night on cable. The MLB Home Run Derby dominated the top spots.

RAW did a 0.46 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.44 rating.

Hour one drew 1.783 million viewers, hour two drew 1.809 million viewers, and hour three drew 1.702 million viewers.