WWE RAW Viewership, Rating See Solid Increase This Week

Showbuzz Daily reports that WWE RAW drew 2.337 million viewers last night, up from last week’s 2.168 million viewers.

Hour one drew 2.396 million viewers, up from 2.318 million viewers for hour one last week. Hour two drew 2.411 million viewers, up considerably from last week’s 2.164 million viewers for hour two. And hour three drew 2.204 million viewers, up from last week’s 2.022 million viewers for hour three.

RAW once again claimed the top three spots for the night on cable in the key 18-49 demo, with hour one doing a .81 (up from last week’s .72, finishing #2 for the night), hour two doing a .81 (up from last week’s .66, finishing #1 for the night), and hour three doing a .77 (up from last week’s .63, finishing #3 for the night). After RAW, there was a big dropoff to #4, Below Deck which did a .57.

RAW finished #8 for the night in total viewership. As usual, all the spots above it were dominated by cable news (led by Hannity at #1 with 4.417 million viewers).