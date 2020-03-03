WWE RAW Viewership, Rating Rise This Week

Showbuzz Daily reports that WWE RAW drew 2,257,000 viewers last night, up from last week’s 2,210,000 viewers, and a .73 rating in the key 18-49 demo, up from last week’s .70.

Hour one drew 2,358,000 viewers and a .76 rating in the key 18-49 demo (good for #1 for the night on cable), hour two drew 2,297,000 viewers and a .75 rating (good for #2 for the night on cable), and hour three drew 2,115,000 viewers and a .70 rating (good for #3 for the night on cable).

After RAW, there was the usual big drop off in the key demo rating, with Love & Hip-Hop 10 on VH1 taking the #4 spot with a .47. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News was #1 in total viewership with 4,069,000.