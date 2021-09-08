WWE Raw Viewership, Ratings Drop for Labor Day Show

– Showbuzz Daily now has the overnight ratings for Monday’s edition of WWE Raw, which were delayed due to the Labor Day holiday. This week’s show saw a drop in viewership and overaged an overnight audience of 1.849 million viewers. That’s based off of 1.985 million viewers for Hour 1, 1.842 million viewers for Hour 2, and 1.748 million viewers for Hour 3.

Viewership dropped from last week’s audience of 1.907 million viewers. Additionally, the show saw a drop in ratings as well, averaging a 0.52 rating in the P18-49 key demo. The ratings dropped from last week’s 0.54 number in the same demographic for WWE Raw.

The NCAA College Football game between Louisville and Ole Miss topped the ratings and viewership for the evening with at 0.80 and 3.078 million viewers. Raw’s three hours took the 2-4 spots in the Cable Top 150 rankings.