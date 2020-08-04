WWE RAW Viewership, Ratings Increase With RAW Underground

Showbuzz Daily reports that last night’s edition of WWE RAW drew 1.715 million viewers, up from last week’s 1.617 million viewers. The show also did a .51 rating in the key 18-49 demo, up from last week’s .48.

Hour one drew 1.710 million viewers and a 0.48 rating, good for #5 on cable for the night. Hour two drew 1.824 million viewers and a 0.55 rating (#3 for the night). Hour three had 1.610 million viewers and a 0.51 rating (#4 for the night).

It’s worth noting that hour two was the highest rated hour of RAW this week (usually it’s hour one), and hour three rebounded from last week’s all-time low viewership for hour three, going from 1.463 million viewers to 1.610 million.

The #1 show of the night for cable was TLC’s 90 Day Fiance, which drew a .81 rating. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News led the night in total viewership with 4.069 million viewers.