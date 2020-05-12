WWE RAW Viewership Rebounds from Last Week’s Record Low

Showbuzz Daily reports that last night’s edition of WWE RAW drew 1.919 million viewers, up considerably from last week’s record low 1.686 million viewers. Last night’s RAW was the post-Money in the Bank edition and featured Becky Lynch announcing she is pregnant and relinquishing the RAW Women’s Title to Asuka. This was the most watched episode of RAW since the April 6th post-WrestleMania 36 episode.

Hour one drew 1.993 million viewers and a .59 rating in the key 18-49 demographic (good for #1 on cable for the night), hour two drew 1.961 million viewers and a .58 rating (good for #2 on cable for the night), and hour three drew 1.802 million viewers and a .53 rating (good for #4 on cable for the night).

Hannity on FOX News was #1 in total viewership for the night with 4.536 million viewers.