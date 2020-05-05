WWE RAW Sets New All-Time Record Low In Viewership

Showbuzz Daily reports that last night’s edition of WWE RAW drew 1.686 million viewers, down from last week’s 1.817 million viewers and a new all-time low in viewership. Last night’s RAW was the least watched episode of the show in history, dropping below the previous record of 1.775 million viewers on December 24th, 2018. RAW finished the night at #18 in total viewership on primetime cable.

Hour one drew 1.807 million viewers and a .48 rating in the key 18-49 demographic (good for #3 on cable for the night), hour two drew 1.691 million viewers and a .46 rating (good for #4 on cable for the night), and hour three drew 1.560 million viewers and a .43 rating (good for #6 on cable for the night).

Love and Hip-Hop Atlanta on VH1 finished #1 in the key 18-49 demographic with a .53 while Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News finished #1 in total viewership with 4.137 million viewers.