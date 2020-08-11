WWE RAW Viewership Rises Slightly, Rating Drops

Showbuzz Daily reports that last night’s edition of WWE RAW drew 1.722 million viewers, slightly up from last week’s 1.715 million viewers. The show also did a .47 rating in the key 18-49 demo, down from last week’s .51.

Hour one drew 1.811 million viewers and a 0.50 rating, good for #4 on cable for the night. Hour two drew 1.754 million viewers and a 0.46 rating (#6 for the night). Hour three had 1.601 million viewers and a 0.46 rating (#7 for the night).

The #1 show of the night for cable was TLC’s 90 Day Fiance, which drew a .80 rating. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News led the night in total viewership with 4.543 million viewers.