WWE RAW Viewership Rises Slightly Following Royal Rumble

Showbuzz Daily reports that the post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE RAW did 2.402 million viewers last night, up from last week’s 2.380 million viewers.

Hour one did 2.541 million viewers and hour two did 2.441 million, both down from last week. Hour three did 2.224 million, up from last week. Hour three featured the much-talked-about return of Edge and his angle with Randy Orton.

RAW dominated the night on cable in the 18-49 demo, with hour one finishing at #1 with a .81, hour two finishing at #2 with a .76, and hour three finishing at #3 with .72. After that, it was a bit of a drop off with Love and Hip-Hop at #4 with a .62. RAW also finished #1, #2, and #3 in the 25-54 demo.

Hannity on FOX News led the night in total viewership with 4.414 million (most of that being in the 50+ demo).

For comparison, the post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW last year did 2.703 million viewers, and the post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW in 2018 did 3.395 million viewers.