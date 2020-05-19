WWE RAW Draws Second Lowest Viewership In History of Show

Showbuzz Daily reports that last night’s edition of WWE RAW drew 1.757 million viewers, down considerably from last week’s post-Money in the Bank episode which drew 1.919 million viewers. The total viewership is up a bit from the record low 1.686 million viewers that RAW drew two weeks ago for the May 4th episode, but is the second lowest viewed RAW in history behind only that May 4th episode.

Still though, RAW was once again the #1 show on cable in the key 18-49 demo. Hour one drew 1.818 million viewers and a .53 rating in the key 18-49 demographic (good for #2 on cable for the night), hour two drew 1.810 million viewers and a .53 rating (good for #1 on cable for the night), and hour three drew 1.644 million viewers and a .48 rating (good for #5 on cable for the night).

The only other shows along with RAW’s three hours in the top five were 90 Day Fiance: What Now at #3 with a .52 rating and 90 Day Fiance: Self Quarantine at #4 with a .52 rating. Hannity on FOX News was #1 in total viewership for the night with 4.109 million viewers.