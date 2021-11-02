WWE Raw Ratings, Viewership Hold Steady For This Week’s Episode

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for this week’s edition of WWE Raw, which featured Big E vs. Kevin Owens in the main event. Raw brought in 1.689 million viewers, and that was slightly up from the 1.658 million viewers from the previous episode of the show.

Showbuzz Daily reports that Raw had 1.724 million viewers for Hour 1, 1.689 million viewers for Hour 2, and 1.655 million viewers for Hour 3.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, Raw posted a 0.47 rating with 613,000 viewers, and that’s the same rating as the prior edition.

The ESPN Monday Night Football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants led the way with 11.960 million viewers and a 3.32 rating in the key demo.