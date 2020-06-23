WWE RAW Viewership Remains Steady This Week

Showbuzz Daily reports that last night’s WWE RAW drew 1.922 million viewers, more or less steady from last week’s 1.938 million viewers. The show did an overall .53 rating in the key 18-49 demo, steady with last week.

Hour one drew 2.035 million viewers and a .58 rating in the key 18-49 demo (good for #4 for the night on cable), hour two drew 1.950 million viewers and a .53 rating (good for #6 for the night on cable) and hour three drew 1.782 million viewers and a .49 rating (good for #7 on cable for the night).

90 Day Fiance finished #1 in the key 18-49 demo for the night, with .85 rating. Hannity on FOX News was #1 in total viewership with 4.472 million viewers.