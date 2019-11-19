WWE Raw Rating Ticks Up Ahead Of Survivor Series

– Monday’s episode of WWE Raw saw an uptick in the ratings from last week. The episode brought in a 0.68 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.127 million viewers, up 6% and 3% from last week’s 0.64 demo rating and 2.057 million viewers. Last week was a tape-delayed episode.

Raw ranked #4 for the night among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily. Monday Night Football between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers won the night with a 4.01 demo rating and 12.567 million viewers. The hourly numbers were:

8 PM ET: 0.72 demo rating (2.245 million viewers)

9 PM ET: 0.73 demo rating (2.211 million viewers)

10 PM ET: 0.60 demo rating (1.925 million viewers)