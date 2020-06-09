WWE RAW Viewership Ticks Up Slightly, Still Fourth Lowest In History

Showbuzz Daily reports that last night’s WWE RAW drew 1.737 million viewers, up slightly from last week’s 1.728 million viewers which was the second lowest viewership number in the history of the show. This week’s viewership was still the fourth lowest in the history of the show. The show did an overall .53 rating in the key 18-49 demo, up from last week’s .49.

Hour one drew 1.827 million viewers and a .55 rating in the key 18-49 demo (good for #3 for the night on cable), hour two drew 1.790 million viewers and a .55 rating (good for #4 for the night on cable) and hour three drew 1.595 million viewers and a .52 rating (good for #6 on cable for the night).

90 Day Fiance finished #1 and #2 in the key 18-49 demo for the night, with 1.08 and .78 ratings. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News was #1 in total viewership with 4.107 million viewers.