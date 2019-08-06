WWE Raw Viewership Up Ahead Of SummerSlam

– Good news for WWE as the viewership number and rating were up heading into WWE SummerSlam.

ShowBuzzDaily reports that Monday’s episode of Raw averaged 2,473,000 viewers. This number is up from last week’s average of 2,321,000 viewers.

Raw averaged a 0.81 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, up from 0.74 rating in the same demographic. Monday’s rating is the highest number since the May 20 episode, excluding the Raw Reunion two weeks ago.

Hourly Breakdown

Hour 1: 2.411 million viewers, 0.78 rating in 18-49 demographic

Hour 2: 2.571 million viewers, 0.83 rating in 18-49 demographic

Hour 3: 2.438 million viewers, 0.82 rating in 18-49 demographic