WWE Raw XXX Draws Highest Domestic Gate in Show’s History

– Per WWE.com, last night’s WWE Raw XXX ANniversary show delivered the highest domestic gate Raw history ever. The event was held at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. You can see the full announcement below:

Raw XXX delivers highest domestic gate in history of Monday Night Raw

Raw XXX was a defining night for the red brand and delivered the highest domestic gate in the history of Monday Night Raw.

A sell-out crowd at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia witnessed Sami Zayn’s Tribal Court, an iconic moment shared between Bray Wyatt and The Undertaker, a joining of DX and Kurt Angle, the return of The Beast Brock Lesnar and much more.

Thank you WWE Universe for an unforgettable Raw XXX!