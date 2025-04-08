Last Week’s WWE Raw Ticks Down In Netflix Viewership

Last week’s episode of WWE Raw saw a drop in viewership on Netflix to the week before. Netflix revealed its weekly top 10 on Tuesday for the week ending April 7th, and the March 30th episode of Raw brought in 2.8 million views throughout the week based on 5.9 million total hours viewed.

That number is down 3.3% from the March 24th episode’s 3.0 million views. It’s the lowest for the show since the February 24th episode drew 2.6 million. The show ranked in the top 10 in eight countries: Bolivia, Canada, the United States, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Egypt, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia.

Raw was ranked #8 among English TV shows for the week on the service behind the fourth week of limited series Adolescence (17.8 million views), Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer (13.0 million views) in its first week, the first week of Pulse season one (6.5 million), week one of Devil May Cry season one (5.3 million), Residence season one’s third week (4.6 million), the first week of Love on the Spectrum season three (3.5 million), and the second week of Million Dollar Season season one (3.0 million views).

Since debuting on Netflix to start the year, Raw is averaging 3.223 million views per week for new episodes. It has carried between 2.6 million and 3.1 million viewers each week since January 20th.