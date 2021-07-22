WWE Re-Shot Karrion Kross Segment This Week Due To Jeff Hardy Chants, NXT Crew Reportedly Lied To Fans

Bodyslam.net and Trent Osborne report that a segment featuring Karrion Kross at last night’s NXT taping, in front of the live crowd, had to be re-taped after the fans began to chant ‘Hardy’ at him. Kross lost to Jeff Hardy in under two minutes on last Monday’s episode of RAW.

The segment featured Kross cutting a promo about Samoa Joe before escaping when Joe came out to confront him. It was eventually shot again at the end of the night. According to the report, the NXT crew members lied to fans to keep them in the building for the re-shoot.

A source said: “They even lied to us and said something special was going to happen so we wouldn’t leave. [A Crew Member] told me the show wasn’t over. When [we] tried to leave, he told us there was a surprise.“