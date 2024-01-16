WWE Reached Out Simon Inoki To Book Charlie Dempsey In AJPW Matches

Charlie Dempsey made a trip to Japan to compete in several matches for All Japan Pro-Wrestling.

According to Hochi News, WWE contacted Simon Kelly Inoki, who is the son-in-law of Antonio Anoki, to work out Dempsey’s plans. Simon, who used to be the President of NJPW and currently serves as the director of Inoki Genome Federation, played a key role in negotiating Dempsey’s involvement with AJPW.

Dempsey wrestled Katsuhiko Nakajima for the Triple Crown Championship.