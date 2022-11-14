WWE Reportedly Reached Out To Steve Austin For Another Match

Steve Austin made his return to the ring at WrestleMania this year, and a new report says that WWE offered him another match. Fightful Select reports that the company made an offer to the WWE Hall of Famer for another match at some point since Triple H took over creative. It is not clear what event the the offer was for, though they presumed it was for WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles in April.

Austin posted a video of himself working out which led to some speculation from fans that he could be doing another bout, and WWE wants him to do more with them. Vince McMahon had wanted Austin come back for another match following his in-ring return against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38.

Another source told the site that Austin and WWE were initially “far apart” on terms for the possible match. There’s no word as of yet as to whether the offer will end up bearing fruit.