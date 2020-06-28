wrestling / News
WWE Has Reportedly Reached Out to Tessa Blanchard After Impact Firing
June 28, 2020 | Posted by
Tessa Blanchard’s Impact Wrestling run is over, and WWE has reportedly not wasted time in getting in touch. Wrestling Observer Radio reports that WWE has made contact with Blachard since Impact terminated her contract late last week.
It was noted that there’s no word on whether AEW has been in touch. Blanchard’s contract with Impact was ended slightly early (it had been reportedly set to expire at the end of the month) after she would not come back to drop the title at Slammiversary on July 18th.
Blanchard previously worked with WWE during the first Mae Young Classic, where she lost to eventual winner Kairi Sane in the first round.
