WWE Reaches Highest Stock Value in Several Years, Vince McMahon’s Stock Value Surges

– Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that WWE has hit its highest market price since 2018, when the company’s overvaluations after the company made its last US TV deal in 2018 started to burst. The stock price for the company is currently valued at $79 per share, $5.88 billion market cap.

Additionally, the stock price has seen an increase of 19% since Vince McMahon resigned from his post as company Chairman and CEO in July. This reportedly puts his company equity at $2.27 billion. McMahon still holds 28.7 million shares of WWE stock. This means his stock value increased from $1.89 billion from when he resigned in July to $2.27 billion today. That’s an increase of $367 million.

$WWE is up again today, outperforming indexes, currently at $79 per share, $5.88B market cap. Now its highest share price since overvaluations following the 2018 U.S. TV deal started to burst. pic.twitter.com/jISJR9NnJ4 — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) October 26, 2022