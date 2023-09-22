wrestling / News
WWE Recruit Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald Announces Exit From Company
September 22, 2023 | Posted by
WWE Performance Center recruit Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald is the latest to announce his departure from the company. As has been reported, WWE made a number of cuts to its talent roster on Thursday, and Abadi-Fitzgerald posted to his LinkedIn account to announce that he had exited as well. He wrote:
“Hi everyone – I am looking for a new role and would appreciate your support. Thank you in advance for any connections, advice, or opportunities you can offer. #OpenToWork”
Abadi-Fitzgerald signed with WWE as part of their summer 2022 class after participating in tryouts at WrestleMania. He is a former defensive lineman for the University of Kentucky. He did not end up having his in-ring debut with WWE.
