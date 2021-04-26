WWE Recruit Sanjana George On Her 2019 Tryout, Not Having Wrestling Experience

Sanjana George is one of the newest recruits to the WWE Performance Center, and she discussed her experience thus far in a new interview. George was announced among the group of new international recruits late last week. You can see some highlights from her interview with Times of India below:

On making her transition to wrestling: “I have no prior experience in wrestling, so they are training me, from scratch. It’s a challenge, but I have the best coaches in the industry, and I’m getting better every day. The Rock and Ronda Rousey were my idols. I have followed their journey from the time I was an athletic little girl, trying out everything under the sun, sports-wise.”

On her 2019 WWE tryout in India: “When I hard about it, I was very curious, signed up and thought I’ll give my best, and even if I don’t get selected it would be an experience for me. THere were 3000 applicants, it was a four-day try-out in Mumbai. Very rarely do Indians make it to big platforms and actually do well there. I want to make my country proud. I want to share with the world how vast and beautiful India really is.”