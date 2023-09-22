wrestling / News

WWE Recruits Kevin Ventura-Cortez, Alexis Gray Announce Exits

September 21, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Performance Center Canyon Ceman, Ace Steel, NXT logo, Valerie Loureda Image Credit: WWE

Two more WWE Performance Center recruits have announced their exits from WWE in Kevin Ventura-Cortez and Alexis Gray. As has been reported, made a heavy round of cuts on Thursday and among the talent was WWE Performance Center recruit Daniel McArthur. Ventura-Cortez and Gray have since announced their exits, as you can see below.

Ventura-Cortez signed with WWE in 2022 and worked one match, a loss to Sanga & Veer alongside Javier Bernal on the May 29th, 2023 episode of Raw.

Alexis Gray was announced as a member of the WWE Performance Center class earlier this year and never made her in-ring debut.

