WWE Recruits Kevin Ventura-Cortez, Alexis Gray Announce Exits

Two more WWE Performance Center recruits have announced their exits from WWE in Kevin Ventura-Cortez and Alexis Gray. As has been reported, made a heavy round of cuts on Thursday and among the talent was WWE Performance Center recruit Daniel McArthur. Ventura-Cortez and Gray have since announced their exits, as you can see below.

Ventura-Cortez signed with WWE in 2022 and worked one match, a loss to Sanga & Veer alongside Javier Bernal on the May 29th, 2023 episode of Raw.

Alexis Gray was announced as a member of the WWE Performance Center class earlier this year and never made her in-ring debut.

I am no longer with WWE. — Lexini 💕 (@LexIzBack242) September 21, 2023

At the end of the day I PUT IN WORK. Everyday that I went in that place. I have never wrestled in my whole life but that did not stop me from showing that I can be one of the world’s greatest superstars. Now that I’ve found this new passion I won’t stop. I’ll just take anotherway — Lexini 💕 (@LexIzBack242) September 21, 2023