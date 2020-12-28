WWE Referees Share Anecdotes About Working With Brodie Lee

Tributes continue to pour out from people who worked with the late Brodie Lee, with WWE referees Brian Nguyen and Jason Ayers sharing amusing stories about working with him. As you no doubt know by now, Lee passed away over the weekend at the age of 41. Nguyen and Ayers posted to Twitter with stories about how they used to have some fun with Lee (who was Luke Harper in WWE) and how he reacted.

Nguyen shared a GIF of Lee doing his ring entrance ritual of slamming his hands on the ring steps and wrote:

“Knowing that he did this every time. I once stuck a “Suck It Harper” sticker on the post right at eye level. He lost it. After the match, he proceeded to rip off turnbuckle covers and carried the steps up the ramp knowing I had to fix everything.”

Ayers spun off Nguyen’s post and wrote:

“Jon was one of my favorite people to work a live event with. He was notorious for messing with the rings, knowing the refs had to fix them.I lost count of how many times he took our tag ropes off and threw them into the crowd. To get him back, on one show, @WWERobinson and I taped the tag ropes together, using about half a roll. I’ll never forget his face as he spent the entire match on the apron tearing off tape. I’ll miss ya, big man. #RIPBrodieLee”

