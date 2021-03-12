WWE Referee Tom Castor Injured, Will Require Surgery

WWE referee Tom Castor is on the shelf due to injury following his work in the Toni Storm vs. Io Shirai match on NXT. Castor posted to Twitter on Friday to reveal that he will require surgery after tearing his bicep off the bone. You can see his post below.

Castor wrote:

“How awesome was the match between @shirai_io and @tonistorm_ from this past Wednesday night?!? Little did I know when I handed Io her championship that this would end up being my last match for the foreseeable future.

Yesterday morning, I unfortunately tore my bicep off the bone which will now require surgery.

As disappointed as I am, I am also a firm believer that everything happens for a reason. When I broke my ankle in 2019, I grew so much mentally and physically. I came back from that injury in better shape, more focused and more confident than I’d been in years. I have no doubt that through this new injury I will continue to grow yet again.

I know what the road ahead of me looks like. I know what work needs to be done. I’m already focused and determined to come back as soon as possible and rejoin my team.

No matter the length of this journey, I’m ready for it. I’ll be back soon. Because I love wrestling!”