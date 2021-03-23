wrestling / News
WWE Referee Tom Castor Undergoes Successful Surgery For Torn Bicep
March 22, 2021 | Posted by
Tom Castor’s surgery to repair his recent torn bicep has been completed, the WWE referee revealed on Monday. As reported, Castor announced earlier this month that he tore his bicep and would require surgery, which he underwent as he noted on Twitter. Castor said that the surgery was successful and that he begins his road to recovery tomorrow.
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Castor for a quick and full recovery.
#WWENXT #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/voyDLjqNm6
— Tom Castor (@tomcastorWWE) March 22, 2021
