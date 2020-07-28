WWE News: Regis Philbin Paid Tribute On Raw, Dolph Ziggler vs. Drew McIntyre Highlight

– WWE paid tribute to the late Regis Philbin on tonight’s episode of Raw. Philbin passed away over the weekend at the age of 88. He was an avowed wrestling fan who made several appearances for WWE over the years, including at Wrestlemania VII. You can see WWE’s tribute video below:

– WWE also posted a highlight clip from the Extreme Rules match between Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler on Raw, which McIntyre won: