WWE Registers With Indiana Gaming Commission, Finds Betting Roadblock In Colorado

WWE is continuing to take steps to legalize betting on matches, though they have come up against a roadblock in Colorado. As reported yesterday, the company is attempting to engage in talks with gambling regulators in Colorado and Michigan, and was working with Ernst & Young to secure match results toward that end.

Now, Fightful reports that WWE has registered with the Indiana Gaming Commission and is listed on their list of published sports wagering registrants.

However, the Colorado Division of Gaming told CNBC that it has not and is not currently considering allowing sports betting wagers on WWE matches, and said that Colorado has a statute right now that prohibiting bets on events with fixed or predicted outcomes including the Oscars.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board issued a statement quoting their executive director as saying,

“Any request for inclusion in Michigan’s Sports Wagering Catalog must be submitted to the MGCB by a Michigan-licensed operator or platform provider, and the agency has not received a formal request regarding WWE events wagering. The WWE should work with the gaming industry if it wishes to bring a proposal before the MGCB.”

The statement also said that a third-party consultant approached the board over a year ago about a proposal to add WWE events to the wagering catalog, but no further information has been provided.