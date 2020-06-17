WWE Rehires Producer Pat Buck

Two months after being released as part of the big set of cuts, producer Pat Buck has been brought back on by WWE. PWInsider reports that Buck was rehired and worked both Raw and Smackdown this week at the tapings in Orlando.

Buck was originally hired back in August of last year. PWInsider noted that there had been talk within at least one other company about bringing Buck in as a producer but that is obviously no longer the case. There is not, as of yet, any word on if any other producers have been brought back to WWE.