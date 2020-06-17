wrestling / News
WWE Rehires Producer Pat Buck
June 17, 2020 | Posted by
Two months after being released as part of the big set of cuts, producer Pat Buck has been brought back on by WWE. PWInsider reports that Buck was rehired and worked both Raw and Smackdown this week at the tapings in Orlando.
Buck was originally hired back in August of last year. PWInsider noted that there had been talk within at least one other company about bringing Buck in as a producer but that is obviously no longer the case. There is not, as of yet, any word on if any other producers have been brought back to WWE.
More Trending Stories
- Stu Bennett Not Shutting the Door on an In-Ring Return to Wrestling, Says He Won’t Go Back as a Full-Time Wrestler
- Rusev Says Chris Jericho Is One of the Greatest Wrestlers Ever, Recalls Jericho Encouraging Him To Go To Vince McMahon If He Wasn’t Happy With Something
- WWE Responds To Former WWE Wrestler Accusing Them Of Threatening Careers of Talent Refusing to Work In Saudi Arabia
- Drew McIntyre Responds to Lana Saying She Should’ve Slept With Him Instead of Lashley