WWE Reinstates Hulk Hogan Into Hall of Fame

– WWE has officially announced today that former Superstar Hulk Hogan has been reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame. This follows what WWE calls a “three-year suspension.” You can see WWE’s official announcement and tweet below.

Hogan was previously removed from the Hall of Fame due to remarks from a racist rant he made were leaked online. As a result, WWE severed ties with Hogan at the time and terminated his contract. The company removed all references of Hogan from the WWE website, including his profile in the Hall of Fame section. The WWE never called it a “suspension.”

It was reported yesterday that Hogan and longtime friend and manager Jimmy Hart were seen flying into Cleveland, Ohio, which is a two-hour drive from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the host city for tonight’s Extreme Rules event. Now, the announcement of Hogan’s reinstatement comes just hours before the event is slated to start on the WWE Network later today.

STAMFORD, Conn. — After a three-year suspension, Hulk Hogan has been reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame. This second chance follows Hogan’s numerous public apologies and volunteering to work with young people, where he is helping them learn from his mistake. These efforts led to a recent induction into the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Alumni Hall of Fame.