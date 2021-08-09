WWE Reportedly Agrees to Release Trademark On Chelsea Green

WWE is backing down from the potential fight with Chelsea Green over a trademark for her birth name, according to a new report. As previously reported, Green took to Twitter on Sunday morning and expressed displeasure over being “in a legal battle for my BIRTH GIVEN name” after it was revealed that WWE was trying to hold onto the trademark application.

That has apparently changed. Fightful Select says that in reaching out to both sides about the issue, they have been told that WWE made contact with Green on Sunday night after she tweeted about the issue and informed her that they would release the trademark on Green’s name so that she could use it.

The site notes that Green confirmed as much to them and said she would elaborate on her Green With Envy podcast on Sunday night.