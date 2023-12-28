wrestling / News

WWE Has Released Its Final DVD This Week

December 28, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Logo, WWE Night, Sam Alvey, WWE Campus Rush Recruitment Tour, Gorilla Monsoon, Espy Awards, Hulu Image Credit: WWE

PWinsider reports that WWE has released its final DVD this week, as Survivor Series hit home video on Tuesday.

It was reported earlier in the month that WWE was no longer dedicating their “time and resources” to home video due to a declining market.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading