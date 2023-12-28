wrestling / News
WWE Has Released Its Final DVD This Week
December 28, 2023 | Posted by
PWinsider reports that WWE has released its final DVD this week, as Survivor Series hit home video on Tuesday.
It was reported earlier in the month that WWE was no longer dedicating their “time and resources” to home video due to a declining market.
More Trending Stories
- Footage of Rhea Ripley Taking Cheap Shot at CM Punk During In-Ring Return
- Goldberg Claims Vince McMahon Promised Him A Retirement Match
- WWE Madison Square Garden Live Event Results 12.26.23: CM Punk Returns To Ring, More
- The Undertaker Believes The WWE Championship Belt Should Be Traditional and Not Custom