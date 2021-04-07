WWE Releases Clips From WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony

The WWE Hall of Fame 2020 and 2021 ceremony took place on Tuesday night, and WWE has posted highlights from the various inductees’ speeches. You can see clips below from the acceptance speeches of the 2020 and 2021 inductees from the ceremony, which aired tonight on Peacock and WWE Network.

The 2020 portion of the show saw JBL, Jushin Liger, “British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith, the Bella Twins, Titus O’Neil (Warrior Award inductee), and the nWo inducted. Meanwhile, the 2021 portion saw the inductions of Rob Van Dam, Molly Holly, The Great Khali, Ozzy Osbourne, Eric Bischoff, Rich Hering (Warrior Award), and Kane inducted.

2020 Inductees:

2021 Inductees:

The #WWEHOF just got a whole lot BIGGER with its newest inductee, #TheGreatKhali! pic.twitter.com/lqGV0TvPyT — WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2021