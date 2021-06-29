WWE Releases Closeup Photos of Riddle’s Letter From Randy Orton

– During last night’s WWE Raw, a segment aired where Riddle showed a mysterious letter supposedly written by Randy Orton asking for Riddle to take his place in the Triple Threat Qualifying Match for Money in the Bank. Orton was unable to compete on last night’s show and was forced to withdraw from the scheduled matchup.

Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville did not buy the letter, but Riddle was allowed to compete in the Battle Royal matchup to determine Orton’s replacement. WWE later posted closeups of the letter Riddle showed to Pearce and Deville on Instagram, so you can see its full contents below. The letter reads as follows:

“Page 1. Aloha. I THE VIPER RANDY ORTON, of Sound Body and Mind, hereby declare that my best friend RIDDLE, hiterfore take my place in tonights last chance triple threat match! Page 2. RIDDLE is the Coolest, most Bodacious bro I could ask for and I would be honored if he were to fight on my Behalf. Aloha, THE LEGEND Killer.”

While Riddle won the Battle Royal to get a spot in the qualifying match, Drew McIntyre won the Triple Threat match in the main event for last night’s Raw.