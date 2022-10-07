wrestling / News

WWE Releases Cold Open For Extreme Rules

October 7, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Extreme Rules Image Credit: WWE

WWE Extreme Rules takes place tomorrow, and the company has released the cold open video for the PPV. You can check out the video for the PPV below, which is narrated by Paul Heyman.

411 will have live coverage of Extreme Rules tomorrow starting at at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT.

