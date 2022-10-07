wrestling / News
WWE Releases Cold Open For Extreme Rules
October 7, 2022 | Posted by
WWE Extreme Rules takes place tomorrow, and the company has released the cold open video for the PPV. You can check out the video for the PPV below, which is narrated by Paul Heyman.
411 will have live coverage of Extreme Rules tomorrow starting at at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT.
Let's get extreme. @HeymanHustle sets the stage for tomorrow night's WWE #ExtremeRules! @peacock | @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/0SRsddIkOF
— WWE (@WWE) October 7, 2022
