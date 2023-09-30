wrestling / News

WWE Releases Cold Open For NXT No Mercy

September 29, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT No Mercy Cold Open Image Credit: WWE

The cold open for NXT No Mercy has been released, and it pays tribute to the classic video game of the same name. WWE posted the cold open video to Twitter on Friday, and you can check it out below. The video hypes the show with some visuals that call back to the N64 game.

NXT No Mercy takes place on Saturday and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.

