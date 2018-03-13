wrestling / News
WWE Releases Details on The WrestleMania 34 Superstore in New Orleans
– WWE released the following details on the WrestleMania 34 Superstore in New Orleans…
THE LARGEST SELECTION OF WRESTLEMANIA & WWE MERCHANDISE UNDER ONE ROOF
Store Hours & Location
Located at WrestleMania Axxess within the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
900 Convention Center Blvd
New Orleans, LA 70130
HOURS:
Thursday 4/5 | Noon – 11 pm
Friday 4/6 | 10 am – 10 pm
Saturday 4/7 | 8 am – 11 pm
Sunday 4/8 | 8 am – 1 pm
Browse the largest selection of WrestleMania & WWE merchandise under one roof! The WrestleMania 34 Superstore has over 700 items and includes exclusive Superstore-only merchandise.
The store is open to the public, no ticket required.
Superstar Autograph Signings
Try to arrive early, as a maximum of 300 wristbands will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Thursday 4/5: Rusev, 1:00pm
Friday 4/6: Elias, 11am
Superstars’ availability and times are subject to change. Limit one item to be signed per Superstar.