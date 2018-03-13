WWE Releases Details on The WrestleMania 34 Superstore in New Orleans

– WWE released the following details on the WrestleMania 34 Superstore in New Orleans…

THE LARGEST SELECTION OF WRESTLEMANIA & WWE MERCHANDISE UNDER ONE ROOF

Store Hours & Location

Located at WrestleMania Axxess within the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

900 Convention Center Blvd

New Orleans, LA 70130

HOURS:

Thursday 4/5 | Noon – 11 pm

Friday 4/6 | 10 am – 10 pm

Saturday 4/7 | 8 am – 11 pm

Sunday 4/8 | 8 am – 1 pm

Browse the largest selection of WrestleMania & WWE merchandise under one roof! The WrestleMania 34 Superstore has over 700 items and includes exclusive Superstore-only merchandise.

The store is open to the public, no ticket required.

Superstar Autograph Signings

Try to arrive early, as a maximum of 300 wristbands will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Thursday 4/5: Rusev, 1:00pm

Friday 4/6: Elias, 11am

Superstars’ availability and times are subject to change. Limit one item to be signed per Superstar.