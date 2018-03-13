 

WWE Releases Details on The WrestleMania 34 Superstore in New Orleans

March 13, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE WrestleMania 34

– WWE released the following details on the WrestleMania 34 Superstore in New Orleans…

THE LARGEST SELECTION OF WRESTLEMANIA & WWE MERCHANDISE UNDER ONE ROOF

Store Hours & Location
Located at WrestleMania Axxess within the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
900 Convention Center Blvd
New Orleans, LA 70130

HOURS:
Thursday 4/5 | Noon – 11 pm
Friday 4/6 | 10 am – 10 pm
Saturday 4/7 | 8 am – 11 pm
Sunday 4/8 | 8 am – 1 pm

Browse the largest selection of WrestleMania & WWE merchandise under one roof! The WrestleMania 34 Superstore has over 700 items and includes exclusive Superstore-only merchandise.

The store is open to the public, no ticket required.

Superstar Autograph Signings
Try to arrive early, as a maximum of 300 wristbands will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Thursday 4/5: Rusev, 1:00pm
Friday 4/6: Elias, 11am

Superstars’ availability and times are subject to change. Limit one item to be signed per Superstar.

