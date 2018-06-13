wrestling / News
WWE Releases Drew Gulak vs. Jack Gallagher UK Championship Tournament Match Online
June 13, 2018
– WWE has released the full match between Drew Gulak and Jack Gallagher for the UK Championship Tournament online. You can check out the match below. The first-round match in the tournament was to determine who moved on to the quarterfinals, which take place on June 18th at Royal Albert Hall in London along with the semifinals and finals. The winner of the tournament will then face Pete Dunne for the UK Championship on July 19th.