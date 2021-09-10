WWE Releases Entire Documentary ‘Never Forget: WWE Returns After 9/11’ Online

WWE has released the documentary Never Forget: WWE Returns After 9/11 online, the same day it premiered on Peacock. The documentary looks at the planned WWE Smackdown following the September 11th, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York and how WWE was one of the first live entertainment shows to happen.

Here’s a synopsis: Rounding out the week on Friday, WWE commemorates the 20-year anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, with an all-new documentary, Never Forget: WWE Returns After 9/11. Hear from Superstars like “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Kurt Angle, Edge and many more as they remember being involved in one of the most emotional and patriotic SmackDown episodes in WWE history just two days after the attacks.