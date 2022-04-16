WWE Releases Fan Survey on WrestleMania Backlash Matchups

– WWE.com is currently running an online survey asking fans what they think of the WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event matchups. The two matches featured in the survey include Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey in an I Quit match and Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins, both of which are rematches from WrestleMania 38.

For both matchups, fans have the option to select, “Not at All Interested,” “A Little Bit Interested,” “Somewhat Interested,” “Very Interested,” and “Extremely Interested.”

WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 is scheduled for May 8. The event will be held in Providence, Rhode Island at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else. Here’s the current lineup:

* Winners-Take-All Tag Team Championship Unification Match: RK-Bro vs. The Usos

* Smackdown Women’s Championship I Quit Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey

* Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins