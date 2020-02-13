wrestling / News

WWE Releases First Episode of The Comeback Looking at Tegan Nox

February 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tegan Nox

The WWE Performance Center has released the first episode in its four-part series looking at Tegan Nox, titled “The Comeback.” You can see the episode below, which looks at Nox’s career path that brought her to NXT and her first knee injury she suffered at the Performance Center.

The miniseries is leading into her match with Dakota Kai at NXT Takeover: Portland on Sunday.

