wrestling / News
WWE Releases First Episode of The Comeback Looking at Tegan Nox
February 13, 2020 | Posted by
The WWE Performance Center has released the first episode in its four-part series looking at Tegan Nox, titled “The Comeback.” You can see the episode below, which looks at Nox’s career path that brought her to NXT and her first knee injury she suffered at the Performance Center.
The miniseries is leading into her match with Dakota Kai at NXT Takeover: Portland on Sunday.
More Trending Stories
- Possible Spoiler on Two Acts for 2020 WWE Hall of Fame, Foley Comments On Rumored Inductions
- Triple H Addresses Reports of Heat Between Matt Riddle and Vince McMahon Over Brock Lesnar
- Triple H Addresses NXT Losing to AEW Dynamite in Key Demo Ratings, Says the NXT Product Has Proven Itself
- Eric Bischoff on If Hulk Hogan Regrets Doing Hogan Knows Best, Impact of Reality TV On Hogan’s Marriage