WWE Releases First Ever Community Impact Report, Vince McMahon Issues Statement

WWE has released a letter from Vince McMahon & Stephanie McMahon which announces the debut of the first-ever Community Impact Report. The report spotlights the company’s community outreach effort. You can find the report in full here.

Vince’s letter reads:

WWE’s commitment to giving back has always been a part of our company’s DNA, starting nearly 40 years ago with a partnership with Make-A-Wish Foundation. That commitment continued to grow as we became a sponsor of the very first Special Olympics World Summer Games in 1995, and remains critical today, as we support world-renowned charitable organizations, including UNICEF, Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Susan G. Komen, to name a few.

While we’ve transformed our business model over the years and have grown into a publicly-traded global media and entertainment company, one thing has remained constant: our mission to put smiles on people’s faces.

In 2019, we held 250 global community outreach events and conducted nearly 500 WWE Superstar appearances. We donated $4.5 million to social causes worldwide and forged new partnerships with the UN Foundation’s Girl Up, Global Citizen and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

WWE Superstars give their time freely, not as part of a contractual commitment, but because giving back is their favorite part of what they do. John Cena is the all-time leading Wish granter for Make-A-Wish. Roman Reigns is touring hospitals around the world to support children and their families in partnership with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Charlotte Flair has inspired young girls around the world through her work with Girl Up. There are countless other stories to tell.

Our employees are equally as dedicated – whether it’s raising money for pediatric cancer research by running the NYC Marathon, volunteering at Special Olympics events, or sharing their own brave stories during breast cancer awareness month.

The commitment to giving back across our entire organization is both an honor and a privilege. Our efforts to leave a lasting impact in the communities we serve is a great source of pride for all of us at WWE.

Vince McMahon

CHAIRMAN AND EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Stephanie’s letter reads:

Dear Partners & Frends,

We hope you and your loved ones are healthy and safe.

Over the past few weeks, WWE has been working with the Ad Council and NBCUniversal to support their COVID-19 campaigns focused on public health and safety messages, as well as many of our community partners who continue to deliver critical resources to communities all over the world.

Giving back to the community has been a priority for WWE since our inception. As such, we wanted to take a moment to share with you our first-ever WWE Community Impact Report for 2019. We hope these stories lift your spirits during these uncertain times and bring a smile to your face.

Please click on the photo of WWE Superstar AJ Styles with Wish Kid Michael below to see WWE’s Community Impact Report.

-Steph