wrestling / News
WWE Releases Sneak Peek of Newly Redesigned Capitol Wrestling Center (Video)
October 4, 2020 | Posted by
– As previously reported, WWE is set to unveil a newly redesigned WWE Performance Center later tonight for NXT TakeOver 31. Tonight’s event is taking place at the Capitol Wrestling Center, a portion of the newly redesigned Performance Center. WWE has now released a new video offering an early sneak peek at the Capitol Wrestling Center, which you can view below.
NXT TakeOver 31 will kick off with its pre-show at 6:30 pm EST. The main card will begin at 7:00 pm EST. It will stream live on the WWE Network.
Get ready for #NXTTakeOver 31 with a sneak peek inside the Capitol Wrestling Center, the newly redesigned home of #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/xnrjYp2seG
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 4, 2020
