WWE Releases Sneak Peek of Newly Redesigned Capitol Wrestling Center (Video)

– As previously reported, WWE is set to unveil a newly redesigned WWE Performance Center later tonight for NXT TakeOver 31. Tonight’s event is taking place at the Capitol Wrestling Center, a portion of the newly redesigned Performance Center. WWE has now released a new video offering an early sneak peek at the Capitol Wrestling Center, which you can view below.

NXT TakeOver 31 will kick off with its pre-show at 6:30 pm EST. The main card will begin at 7:00 pm EST. It will stream live on the WWE Network.