wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Releases Free Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg Match, This Week’s Hidden Gems, Becky Lynch Set For Podcast Appearance
– WWE has released a free match from Survivor Series 2016 featuring Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg.
– Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will appear on The Movement with Brian Koppelman podcast in a few weeks.
– The following Hidden Gems were added to the WWE Network today:
AWA 06/10/1984 – Mr. Rhodes Goes to Minnesota [Duration: 07:32]
Dusty Rhodes battles fellow WWE Hall of Famer Larry Zbyszko in this contest from St. Paul.
Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling 01/11/1987 – Battle of the Horsemen [Duration: 16:18]
Before joining forces in the Four Horsemen, Barry Windham and Arn Anderson went to war in this match from Charlotte.
Georgia Championship Wrestling 04/07/1984 – Snake Charmer [Duration: 19:22]
The Georgia Championship Wrestling TV title is on the line as Ronnie Garvin looks to dethrone Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts.
More Trending Stories
- Dustin Rhodes Talks About The Day He Quit WWE and How They Responded, If He’ll Ever Have A Rematch With Cody
- Dustin Rhodes Discusses WWE Rejecting the Cody vs. Dustin WrestleMania Match Over and Over Again, Pitching Ideas to Vince McMahon
- Jim Ross Recalls Rumors That Vince McMahon Wanted to Buy the NWA in 1990
- Eric Bischoff on His Failed Plans to Split nWo and WCW Into Brands, When He knew He Had Too Many nWo Members