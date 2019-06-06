WWE News: WWE Releases Free Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg Match, This Week’s Hidden Gems, Becky Lynch Set For Podcast Appearance

– WWE has released a free match from Survivor Series 2016 featuring Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg.

– Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will appear on The Movement with Brian Koppelman podcast in a few weeks.

– The following Hidden Gems were added to the WWE Network today:

AWA 06/10/1984 – Mr. Rhodes Goes to Minnesota [Duration: 07:32]

Dusty Rhodes battles fellow WWE Hall of Famer Larry Zbyszko in this contest from St. Paul.

Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling 01/11/1987 – Battle of the Horsemen [Duration: 16:18]

Before joining forces in the Four Horsemen, Barry Windham and Arn Anderson went to war in this match from Charlotte.

Georgia Championship Wrestling 04/07/1984 – Snake Charmer [Duration: 19:22]

The Georgia Championship Wrestling TV title is on the line as Ronnie Garvin looks to dethrone Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts.